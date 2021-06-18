Once denied, school board gives Contreras more freedom to approve contracts

GREENSBORO — School board member Bettye Jenkins changed her mind and, on Thursday, reversed the outcome for a proposed policy change that will give more latitude to the superintendent and her staff to authorize certain contracts without prior approval from the board.
The board had rejected the proposal late last week on a 5-4 vote, with Jenkins and fellow Democrat Deborah Napper joining Republicans Pat Tillman, Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn to vote it down.
During Thursday night’s meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education, the tables were turned. Jenkins made a motion for the board to reconsider the vote, leading to a reversal of last week’s decision.
Jenkins explained that a conversation with Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial and operations officer, led her to reconsider.
“Ms. Henry, I thank you very much for allowing me to have some time with you because my vote at the last meeting was no, and that was because I was not equipped with all the information,” she said. “There was a part that I didn’t quite understand and Ms. Henry helped me with that.”
The district’s prior policy required the superintendent get approval from the school board before buying contracted services costing $150,000 or more, or before signing construction or repair contracts totaling $300,000 or more.
The now approved version of the “Budgeting and Fiscal Management” policy raised those limits to $350,000 for contracted services and $500,000 for construction and repair projects.
The superintendent will also no longer need to seek board approval for change orders on construction projects, which alters the agreed-upon work of a contract.
Sharon Contreras said as superintendent she is not actually the one that signs contracts — that’s done by her district administration. She voiced support for the change, which she said was requested by Henry.
In an interview with the News & Record prior to last week’s meeting, Henry said that she couldn’t think of an occasion where the board had voted down one of these contracts during her tenure as financial officer.
And she said she was surprised at the concerns raised by some board members, given that the school administration regularly spends far more than without a board vote for things like equipment purchases, which have no limits in either the current policy or the proposed policy change.
The board, she added, approves spending annually with the district’s budget and also regularly sanctions transfers between major categories in the budget through amendments.
