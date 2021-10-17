'Our Aggies won!' — N.C. A&T team wins Shark Tank-like competition called 'Moguls in the Making'

"These students are sharp and some of their ideas are what we call MVPs — minimal viable products — that can go to market," said Spencer, who is also head of the fund's innovation and entrepreneurship division. "It tells me that all they need is opportunity."

Ally launched the entrepreneurship competition as a way of supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs while also diversifying the marketplace.

"All I'm doing is paying that forward," said Natalie Brown, director of corporate citizenship at Ally, and a Dudley High and N.C. A&T graduate.

Weaver, who teaches financial literacy to grade school children and taught himself to trade in foreign exchange markets during the pandemic, credits a past participant with telling him and the others to think big.

The group held a trial run making a pitch to their mentor about a literal tower of power, who gave them high marks on the research and presentation.

When the winners were announced in September, Brown got the results when everyone else did. And although she says she holds a certain pride in seeing all the students do well, she took a moment to celebrate her school.

"I texted Chancellor (Harold) Martin to say, 'Our Aggies won!" Brown said.