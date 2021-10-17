'Our Aggies won!' — N.C. A&T team wins Shark Tank-like competition called 'Moguls in the Making'

GREENSBORO — They weren't leaving anything to chance as the five young N.C. A&T moguls-in-the making gathered in a prayer circle.
"I believe that's what calmed our nerves," said Joshua Weaver, an industrial and systems engineering major.
The college senior had awakened that morning with a bit of confidence before taking part in the third Moguls in the Making, a Shark Tank-like competition with 10 teams of college students from historically black colleges and universities pitching their ideas before a panel of judges from the business community.
Sponsored by Ally Financial and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the competition awards first, second and third place prizes.
The competition, which tackles economic mobility, offers students an opportunity to work with successful entrepreneurs during mentoring sessions and earn scholarship money and full-time employment.
Over three days this year, the groups were asked to come up with a business plan focused on advancing economic mobility in Charlotte.
Weaver's team had come up with the idea of housing a solar vault within a community center to generate electricity locally to lower bills for residents in low-income neighborhoods.
"I felt like it was a winner," said Weaver, who had started the pitch to the judges.
And indeed, they won.
"All you saw was confetti," Weaver said of the announcement, "And us running around like little kids."
Each member of the team won $20,000, which is helping Weaver graduate debt free.
The others on A&T's team included Darren Rippy, a public relations major responsible for the graphics; Kameran Harris, a marketing major who helped judges see their vision; Lance Davis, a computer engineering major who was their technology point person; and Claudia Duverglas, a business management and administration major who put all the numbers together. Weaver introduced the pitch.
"Not only did they have a robust presentation, but also an awesome concept," George Spencer, the fund's chief of development, said of A&T's pitch.
Second place went to Howard University, with each student receiving $10,000, and third place went to Florida A&M University, with $5,000 scholarships for each student. Other winning ideas involved using technology to improve high school graduation rates, help people get jobs in skilled trades and provide health care for the uninsured.
The sponsors were so impressed this year that, for the first time, every student in the competition walked away with at least $1,000.
"These students are sharp and some of their ideas are what we call MVPs — minimal viable products — that can go to market," said Spencer, who is also head of the fund's innovation and entrepreneurship division. "It tells me that all they need is opportunity."
Ally launched the entrepreneurship competition as a way of supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs while also diversifying the marketplace.
"All I'm doing is paying that forward," said Natalie Brown, director of corporate citizenship at Ally, and a Dudley High and N.C. A&T graduate.
Weaver, who teaches financial literacy to grade school children and taught himself to trade in foreign exchange markets during the pandemic, credits a past participant with telling him and the others to think big.
The group held a trial run making a pitch to their mentor about a literal tower of power, who gave them high marks on the research and presentation.
When the winners were announced in September, Brown got the results when everyone else did. And although she says she holds a certain pride in seeing all the students do well, she took a moment to celebrate her school.
"I texted Chancellor (Harold) Martin to say, 'Our Aggies won!" Brown said.
The other Aggie alums at Ally cheered.
Through Ally and its partners, Weaver's team might get the chance to sit down with Duke Energy officials to make the same pitch.
Weaver, who is from Charlotte, said he walked away feeling empowered.
"It was an eye-opener to see what I could do," Weaver said of taking part in the competition.
