'Our children deserve this': After delay, Guilford gets OK to move forward with $1.7 billion in school construction

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's plan to borrow $1.7 billion to fund school construction can move forward after clearing the latest in what has been a long series of hurdles.

North Carolina's Local Government Commission voted 5-1 on Tuesday to approve the county's application to sell bonds to pay for building and renovating district schools.

"I do think that people’s minds start to short out when they start seeing the amount of money, but that’s what the math requires," said commission member John Burns, a former Wake County commissioner. "The county put forward a good plan. It's thoughtful; it's payable."

The vote followed an extended questioning of county and schools leaders by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, the chairman of the committee, who ultimately abstained. He voiced concern about current school projects in the county costing more than anticipated and about the effects of paying for the debt through property taxes, especially the impact on the county's lower-income and fixed-income property taxpayers.

In May, county and schools leaders celebrated what they said was the largest school bond referendum in state history, approved by voters on a roughly 61% to 39% margin.

The vote opened the door for a potential spree of building, renovation and safety and technology upgrades in the next decade. The biggest projects planned for the $1.7 billion are rebuilding Page and Southern high schools and creating a new aviation high school in the northwest area of the county.

Leaders didn't have long to celebrate, however, before they encountered an election complaint from county commissioner candidate Alan Branson, who alleged illegal electioneering on behalf of the county and schools, charges the governments denied.

Branson's challenge delayed, but ultimately did not prevent, the certification of the vote.

Last month, Guilford County Manager Michael Halford and Angie Henry, a senior adviser to the superintendent, appeared before the state commission for what was expected to be its vote on the $1.7 billion bond application.

The commission oversees finances for all municipalities in North Carolina. Counties and cities must seek approval from the Local Government Commission before borrowing money.

According to its website, the commission looks at whether the amount being borrowed is “adequate and reasonable” for the planned projects and whether it is an amount a local government can reasonably afford to repay. Guilford County got the commission's approval when it went through the same process for the $300 million in bonds that voters approved in 2020.

Instead of voting as planned on the $1.7 billion in bonds, the commission tabled the motion for 10 days to allow time for Guilford County officials to pull together information on past and projected trends on public and private school student enrollment numbers as requested by a commission member.

Meanwhile, county and schools leaders gathered a contingent to attend Tuesday's meeting in support of the bonds, including Melvin "Skip" Alston, the chairman of the county commissioners, Superintendent Whitney Oakley, and various other local government and business leaders.

"The LGC’s vote to approve today allows us to work in partnership with our Guilford County Schools to quickly move our schools into 21st century learning," Alston said in a statement after the meeting. "Our children deserve this."