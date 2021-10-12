Page High School students back in class after short-lived fire in trash can

GREENSBORO — Students and staff briefly evacuated Page High School on Tuesday due to a fire in a trash can in one of the school's bathrooms, according to the Greensboro Fired Department.

Jim Boggs, a shift commander with the Greensboro Fire Department, said the call came in at 11:14 a.m.

The school put out the fire before the fire trucks got there, he said.

There were no injuries and no damage to the building, not even smoke damage, he said.

Boggs said the clear assumption is that a person started the fire in the can. Page's school resource officer is investigating, Boggs said.

Reached about 12:30 p.m., Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said Page students had returned to their classes.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

