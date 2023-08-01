Many UNCG students have moved their stuff into dorm rooms weeks before classes even start.

The school’s “Stop Drop and Roll” program allows students to check into their dorms on campus, drop and unpack their belongings, and then roll back home before orientation and classes.

The program, which ran from July 15 to Monday, was started in the fall semester of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a method of figuring out how to spread out families during the move-in process.

As time progressed and the pandemic began to abate, Stop Drop and Roll became a favorite of parents, who encouraged the Residence Life and Housing department to retain the program.

Timothy Johnson, executive director of Residence Life and Housing, says the response from parents and students has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It makes general move-in days much smoother,” said Johnson. “There’s a lot less traffic on those days and much more smiling faces.”

Although more first-year students take advantage of the program, according to Johnson, many upperclassmen still make use of Stop Drop and Roll as they begin classes. Fifty percent of students last year made use of the program.

During the unpacking dates, students can set up their rooms, but administrators encourage students not to leave valuables like computers unoccupied in dorms.

Classes for UNCG will begin on Aug. 15.

Classes for Guilford College, Elon, and Greensboro A&T start on Aug. 23; Bennett College on Aug. 21; High Point University on Aug. 22; and Guilford Tech start on Aug. 14.