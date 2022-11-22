Parent's challenge of 'Salvage the Bones' headed for a vote by the Guilford school board

GREENSBORO — It's been nearly a decade since Guilford County's school board held a vote on a book being challenged, but that is what is set to happen on Tuesday.

According to Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown, a parent is challenging the use of the novel, "Salvage the Bones" at Northern High School, both in the classroom and in the school library.

The book by Jesmyn Ward tells the story of a fictional teenage girl and her family who experience the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. The main character gets pregnant at 15 by a 19-year-old and the book includes scenes depicting her relations with the father.

In 2011, the book won the National Book Award, a prize meant to celebrate the best literature published in the United States.

Brown said the school's media technology advisory committee voted down the parent's call for the book to be removed from classroom and media center use in June, but that the parent has continued to appeal the decision.

She said the school board would consider the challenge at 2 p.m. Tuesday to decide whether the book should remain in the library at Northern, and whether Northern teachers should be able to use it in their classrooms and as part of their curriculums.

The last time the school board held a similar vote was in 2013, when it upheld the use of the novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," in local schools. Nora Carr, the district's then chief of staff, said in an email to board members at the time that "The Handmaid's Tale" would remain an option in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, with parents getting notice that the book contains mature content and adult themes.