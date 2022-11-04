Party lines: Guilford students make their voices heard in first trip to the polls

GREENSBORO — Cory Peters voted for the first time on Thursday as part of a trip to the polls offered by Guilford County Schools.

Peters, who just turned 18, said he thought the trip made sense.

“School is all about knowledge and if you learn this during school, then you know it after school,” the Northern High junior said.

Nora Shoptaw, a spokeswoman for Guilford County Schools, said the trip was offered to high school students across the district. She added that for some early and middle colleges, the field trip wasn’t feasible because students had scheduling conflicts with their college courses.

At Northern Guilford High School, just four students signed up and took the school bus to the Bur-Mil Park early voting site on Thursday morning. Assistant Principal Sharon Jacobs said some other Northern students wanted to go, but had conflicts with their community college classes.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley joined students from Southeast and Smith high schools for their trips to the polls on Wednesday.

Guilford County Schools started offering the optional field trip in February 2020 during early voting for the March primaries that year. Several months prior to that, then-Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced that the district, in partnership with the North Carolina nonprofit You Can Vote, would launch a voter registration and information campaign designed to register eligible students.

And speaking of eligible students, Thursday was also the first time voting for Northern seniors Griffin Smith and Ethan Harris. For Rachel Clendinen, who is also a senior, it was her second time.

“It allows students to exercise their rights,” Clendinen said.

The students said they didn’t receive any suggestions from teachers or school staff on who to elect. Smith, who is taking civics, said the class covered the candidates in the North Carolina House and Senate races and how to look up which districts they wanted to represent.

All four of them did their own research before voting.

“It was fun to find out a little bit about each person and what they want to do for North Carolina,” Harris said.