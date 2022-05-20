PHOTOS: Elon University speaker tells graduates 'they are best suited for the challenges of this world'

She urged graduates to forge their own paths ahead instead of following in the footsteps of previous generations of college students who haven’t endured the “most colossal shift in the last century.”

“The truth is … you are best suited for the challenges of this world. You are disembarking this university onto a blank slate. It’s an untouched canvas. This world will transform because of your leadership,” Corna said, Elon University reported. “I believe your greatest ability will be to create a path and existence so unique that it becomes impossible for anyone else to replicate. This will be your ultimate success.”