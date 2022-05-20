 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Elon University speaker tells graduates 'they are best suited for the challenges of this world'

Eleanor Finger, dean of campus life, bump's fists with a graduate during Elon University's commencement Friday, May 20, 2022, in Elon, N.C. 

ELON — More than 1,500 undergraduates received diplomas Friday in two separate ceremonies in Elon University's Schar Center.

Hilary Corna, a celebrated author and speaker who graduated from Elon in 2007, gave the commencement address.

A graduate clutches her diploma during the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business and School of Communications commencement Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Schar Center at Elon University.

She urged graduates to forge their own paths ahead instead of following in the footsteps of previous generations of college students who haven’t endured the “most colossal shift in the last century.”

“The truth is … you are best suited for the challenges of this world. You are disembarking this university onto a blank slate. It’s an untouched canvas. This world will transform because of your leadership,” Corna said, Elon University reported. “I believe your greatest ability will be to create a path and existence so unique that it becomes impossible for anyone else to replicate. This will be your ultimate success.”

Graduates get creative with their mortar boards during commencement Friday, May 20, 2022, at Elon University in Elon, N.C.
A festively adorned mortar board stands out in the crowd during the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business and School of Communications commencement Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Schar Center at Elon University.
Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book addresses graduates during commencement on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Elon, N.C.
A graduate holds up both cap and diploma during commencement Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Schar Center at Elon University in Elon, N.C.
Graduates celebrate during commencement on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Schar Center at Elon University in Elon, N.C.
