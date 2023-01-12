'Power in numbers': Elon raises $260M to fund scholarships, facilities and more

ELON — Leaders of Elon University have announced that they have raised $260 million in a campaign focused on priorities such as student scholarships.

The public phase of the Elon LEADS campaign was announced in April 2019 and concluded at the end of 2022 by exceeding a $250 million goal.

“This is an exciting day in the history of Elon University,” President Connie Ledoux Book said Thursday. “These historic investments in an Elon education will continue to fuel excellence and our national rise in the decades ahead.”

Jim Piatt, Elon's vice president for university advancement, said he was not surprised by the support of more than 34,000 donors — even during a global pandemic and a tough economy.

"We were certainly very pleased," said Piatt, noting that the university has "very receptive" donors. "We know there's a lot of power in numbers."

In addition to scholarships and student aid, Elon's funding priorities included money for eight new facilities and additional support for faculty and staff mentors.

"We know scholarships matter to families," Piatt said. "We're never going to take our eyes off of that."

The campaign has also helped grow the campus with the addition of:

School of Communications expansion, including Steers Pavilion and the Jane and Brian Williams Television Studio

LaRose Student Commons

Schar Center

The Inn at Elon

Richard W. Sankey Hall

Koenigsberger Learning Center

Founders Hall & Innovation Hall in the Innovation Quad

Among the highlights of the campaign was the largest single endowment gift ever received by Elon, according to a news release from the university. The Williams family, including Elon Trustee William (Lee) Williams III and Dr. Randall Williams and his wife, Elizabeth, made a $10 million gift to endow the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education in honor of their mother — a beloved 1955 Elon graduate who was connected to her alma mater as an educator and administrator for more than 75 years.

The campaign also received $46 million in estate and other planned gifts to support Elon in the years ahead.

"These sort of accomplishments are really university accomplishments," Piatt said.

He added that parents, students and graduates have treasured their experiences with Elon. There's a lot of trust by donors, he explained, that gifts to the university will be used wisely.

"Elon is a community that is very authentic," he said. "They value that a lot."