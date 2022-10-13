Power of suggestion: Oakley looks to the community for ways schools can improve

HIGH POINT — Increasing test scores. Making busing more efficient. Stabilizing leadership of High Point schools. Collaborating more with nonprofits.

These are some of the suggestions for district improvement that new Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley received this week during a community conversation held at Andrews High School and from her new transition team.

Oakley has named nearly 100 individuals to her transition team — a hand-picked group of about 100 community leaders tasked with helping her develop strategy for the district in the years ahead.

It is co-chaired by Harold Martin Sr., the chancellor of N.C. A&T; Deborah Hooper, the chief operating officer of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; J. Carlvena Foster, the vice chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners; and Elaine Utin, the co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit LatinxEd.

Wednesday morning’s gathering of the transition team dwarfed turnout at the community conversation Thursday night. That Thursday meeting was aimed at parents, but only drew about 10, along with maybe 15 to 20 other community members, students and administrators.

One of those who spoke Thursday evening was grandparent and retired school counselor Larry Adams, who worked at the district’s SCALE High Point alternative school for 17 years.

“I’ve learned that consistency is the key with the principals or the administrators,” Adams said. “High Point is a unique place where they don’t readily accept you until you’ve been there amongst them for a number of years. Last year at SCALE alone, there was three principal changes made. So how can you get anyone to trust you if today you are here and tomorrow you are gone?”