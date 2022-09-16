'Pretty wild and crazy' ideas' helps land Sternberger a Teacher of the Year award

GREENSBORO — Black lights. Loud music. Glow tape on the floor.

When Christopher Carroll’s students couldn’t go on field trips because of the pandemic last school year, he found ways to bring the experience of “cosmic bowling” to the gym.

On Thursday, the Sternberger Elementary School physical education teacher stood in the center of a rain of balloons, streamers and confetti at Eastern Guilford High School as he was named the district’s Teacher of the Year.

“He’s innovative. He’s creative,” said Lisa Williams, Sternberger’s principal. “He’s just so selfless when he is with students. He’s the last one to give himself credit, but we are all his greatest cheerleaders.”

“I think the power of education is the ‘why,’” Carroll wrote in a statement shared prior to the announcement of his win. “It’s one thing to know about being physically active, but it’s the ‘why’ we should be physically active that promotes the healthy lifestyle we strive for.”

Carroll took home $1,500 in prize money. He’ll also have the opportunity to compete to be regional Teacher of the Year and possibly even for state or national honors.

Carroll thanked his wife, who is also a teacher.

“Over the years I’ve come up with some pretty wild and crazy ideas, and she has the pictures to prove it,” he said.

The naming of Teacher of the Year took place during Guilford County Schools’ annual Celebration of Excellence, which also included a variety of other awards for district staff and administrators.

Paul Travers, who was named Principal of the Year, flashed a “thumbs up” to the loudly cheering group from his school, Washington Montessori.

“I am thankful for this amazing staff we have at Washington,” he said. “One of the things we want to do every day is communicate hope.”