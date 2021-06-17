Price is right: For most N.C. A&T students, textbooks will be free for two years

GREENSBORO — College textbooks can cost a bundle, but most N.C. A&T students won't have to worry about price when they buy their books.

The university announced Thursday that it will cover the cost of textbooks for all of its undergraduate students for the next two academic years. A&T said its program will save students on average about $1,000 annually.

A&T will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for printed and digital textbooks. The university estimates the program will cost about $13 million.

"This program will help alleviate financial pressures often associated with pursuing higher education for many students, especially first-generation students and those with limited financial resources," A&T Provost Beryl McEwen said in a statement. "Our undergraduates will begin the academic year with an added layer of confidence and be able to focus on their studies without the worry of textbook costs."

A&T said students will get an email in August before the semester begins asking them to select their course materials. Students can either pick up their books at the campus bookstore or have them delivered digitally on the university's Blackboard learning software platform.