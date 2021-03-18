Private High Point school serving students with learning differences announces expected $1.5 million gift

GREENSBORO — A family foundation is set to give $1.5 million over the next five years to a north High Point private school that serves students with attention deficit disorder, dyslexia, or other learning differences.

The first part of the gift is $250,000 for The Piedmont School's 2021-2022 tuition assistance fund. The money from the Earl and Kathy Congdon Family Foundation will help current and prospective students, according to a news release from the school, which is accepting applicants for next school year. Awards will be based on family financial need.

The Piedmont School serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Its high school is the John Yowell Academy at The Piedmont School.

The Earl and Kathy Congdon Family Foundation, "invests in organizations within the greater High Point area and beyond that promote improved quality of life by reducing barriers to opportunity," according to a description on the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce website. The foundation also has pledged at least $12.5 million in matching funds toward a fundraising campaign for Westchester Country Day School, another private school in High Point.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.