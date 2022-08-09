Project to bring internet to student homes funded by Guilford County school board

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is contributing $1 million toward a project to bring reliable home internet to students in designated areas of need.

The district's Board of Education approved the expense at its meeting Tuesday night, at the recommendation of Whitney Oakley, who is acting superintendent.

The money will come from the district's federal COVID-19 relief dollars and will go to the Technology and Data Institute.

TDI is a consortium that includes the district, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, Guilford County, N.C. A&T and UNCG.

According to the meeting materials, TDI expects to facilitate the design, build and operation of a CBRS/5G wireless network to support the development of the network, connectivity, and in-home connection in designated high-density areas.

Later in the meeting, the school board voted 8-0, with one member absent, to approve the 2022-23 budget resolution, which incorporates information from the budget passed by state legislators and replaces the district's interim budget.

The budget includes $19.2 million more this year from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for the district in annual operations funding. Of that increased funding, $13.2 million would pay for local salary supplement increases for teachers, assistant principals and principals. The remainder would cover required distributions to public charter schools and to help pay for state-legislated raises for locally funded positions.