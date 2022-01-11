Proposal would add nearly $3.6 million for school for immigrant children in High Point

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Education members are set to consider at tonight's meeting a proposal to transfer millions of dollars in leftover funds from completed construction and renovation projects to other projects.

The proposal from Superintendent Sharon Contreras includes using nearly $3.6 million for a project to create a new "newcomers" school for immigrant children in High Point, and nearly $1.8 million for roof repair or replacement at a handful of district schools.

The following schools would get money for roof work: Jackson Middle School, Florence and Sedalia elementary schools, and High Point Central and Southern Guilford high schools.