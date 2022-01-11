 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposal would add nearly $3.6 million for school for immigrant children in High Point
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Education members are set to consider at tonight's meeting a proposal to transfer millions of dollars in leftover funds from completed construction and renovation projects to other projects. 

The proposal from Superintendent Sharon Contreras includes using nearly $3.6 million for a project to create a new "newcomers" school for immigrant children in High Point, and nearly $1.8 million for roof repair or replacement at a handful of district schools. 

The following schools would get money for roof work: Jackson Middle School, Florence and Sedalia elementary schools, and High Point Central and Southern Guilford high schools.

Contreras further proposes that the board use the $2.23 million it received from selling its property on Pisgah Church Road to add to the budget for building a new K-8 school in the southwest area of the county. Other funds for building the K-8 school are set to come out of the $300 million in bonds county voters approved in 2020.

Specifically, Contreras recommends using the Pisgah Church property sale proceeds toward a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics center to be located on the campus of that planned new K-8 school. 

If the school board approves the proposal, district staff will request the Guilford County Board of Commissioners consider the items at an upcoming meeting.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

