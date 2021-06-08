Proposal would give Guilford schools superintendent more leeway on district spending

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she first brought the proposed changes to the board’s policy committee last year. The committee voted to send it to the full board for consideration, but it somehow never came up at a meeting of the full board, she said.

She looks to move quickly on this now because of the amount of money coming into the district: about $300 million in expected aid from the last two federal COVID-19 relief bills, and another $300 million the county commissioners are expected to set aside in voter-approved bond money for school construction.

Contreras said she wants to make sure she and her team are as effective and efficient as possible in how they handle contracts with that money. She also said the proposed changes come at the recommendation of the district’s chief financial and operations officer.

During the board’s May 11 meeting, a couple of school board members raised concerns about the proposed policy revision.

“Can you tell me why on the finance management we did not go with the North Carolina School Board Association’s policies?” board member Linda Welborn asked.

The district has been working on updating many of its policies to reflect the association’s recommended policies for districts.