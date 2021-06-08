Proposal would give Guilford schools superintendent more leeway on district spending

GREENSBORO — The superintendent would get more leeway on district spending under a proposal being considered Thursday by the Guilford County Board of Education.
The change would allow her to approve higher cost purchases without having to bring them to the board for a vote. That raised concerns for at least a couple of board members.
The district’s current policy requires the superintendent get board approval before buying contracted services costing $150,000 or more, or before signing construction or repair contracts costing $300,000 or more.
The proposed revision of the “Budgeting and Fiscal Management” policy would raise those limits to $350,000 for contracted services and $500,000 for construction and repair projects. The superintendent also would no longer need to seek board approval for change orders for construction projects.
A change order alters the work agreed to in a construction contract. Currently, she must seek board approval for change orders of $100,000 or more.
The proposed revision would also grant the superintendent the authority “to award contracts for services and the purchase of equipment, material and supplies in any amount, as long as the purchase is within the remaining funds in the allocated budget for the current fiscal year.”
School board members vote on the budget each year, as well as on spending above those amounts in the policy. The superintendent can also ask the board to vote on an expenditure even if it is not above the amount that requires board approval.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she first brought the proposed changes to the board’s policy committee last year. The committee voted to send it to the full board for consideration, but it somehow never came up at a meeting of the full board, she said.
She looks to move quickly on this now because of the amount of money coming into the district: about $300 million in expected aid from the last two federal COVID-19 relief bills, and another $300 million the county commissioners are expected to set aside in voter-approved bond money for school construction.
Contreras said she wants to make sure she and her team are as effective and efficient as possible in how they handle contracts with that money. She also said the proposed changes come at the recommendation of the district’s chief financial and operations officer.
During the board’s May 11 meeting, a couple of school board members raised concerns about the proposed policy revision.
“Can you tell me why on the finance management we did not go with the North Carolina School Board Association’s policies?” board member Linda Welborn asked.
The district has been working on updating many of its policies to reflect the association’s recommended policies for districts.
Contreras said the district does not always adopt every school board association recommended policy, and in this case the district does not necessarily need the four or five different policies the association has covering fiscal management and the budget.
“We don’t just take their policies, because they are written for small districts,” she said.
Welborn also said she had reached out to the school board association and, with its help, created a spreadsheet comparing the proposal with other school districts across the state. She said the district’s current thresholds are already “generous” in comparison to those from other districts that she could find, and that the proposed thresholds for Guilford are “extremely higher” than what she is seeing elsewhere.
Board member Pat Tillman said this recommended policy change stands out as a bigger deal than many of the uncontroversial “boilerplate” proposed policy updates on which the board votes.
He said the proposed thresholds would be higher than those in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Wake County, the state’s two largest school districts, which he said Guilford County Schools leaders often use for comparison purposes. And he said the district has dealt with bigger school bond projects in the past without these higher thresholds.
“It’s not that I distrust anyone; I don’t trust anyone,” he said and laughed. “It just begs questions that I have.”
