GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders won praise — but also some chiding — from county commissioners on Tuesday for their presentation to the county's joint facilities committee about site selection for the new Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics.

The kudos were for the quality and depth of the presentation, which included proposals for improving the roads at the district's proposed site for the school in unincorporated western Guilford County. The critique was that district hadn't given the same talk last week at an open-house-style meeting the district held for neighbors of the properties at 721 S. Bunker Hill Road and 8869 and 8871 Boylston Road.

Commissioners said that at their own regular board meeting on Thursday of last week, they'd heard an earful from residents of that area. That included concerns about the potential safety and traffic issues with the site on a rural two-lane highway.

"My challenge would be to go back to present in a full manner, that you control, so that you can present the full picture to them, because I think that would answer a lot of questions," Commissioner Kay Cashion said.

Amanda Hodierne, a lawyer who is assisting Guilford County Schools with the project, explained the district's list of projected and planned recommendations for road work, such as widening roads and adding turn lanes. Such improvements for new public schools are paid for by the state.

"As a lot of people pointed out, no, the current exact specifications of Boylston and Bunker Hill road are not appropriate for this school," she said. "We have to make them that way."

She said that the planned school is a response to growth in the area and overcrowding issues at Southwest Elementary.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley confirmed that the new school — named for a famed NASA mathematician — is expected to have a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math theme, and include STEM laboratories for use by the students there.

She expressed uncertainty about whether, in addition to that, the district will ultimately stick with its plan to also have the site house one of four regional STEM centers for the district. The idea for the STEM centers was that students from other schools could travel to these centers on field trips to do science experiments and activities.

Oakley said the district is facing higher than expected construction costs and there are also new spaces at A&T, UNC-Greensboro and the Greensboro Science Center that the district could potentially use for STEM field trips, rather than building its own space

In a brief interview Tuesday, Jill Wilson, the school district's attorney, said the school board authorized negotiations for a contract to buy the properties during a closed meeting. She said that authorizing such negotiations is a permitted use of a closed session under state law.

The district hasn't bought the properties yet — that's contingent on getting the City of High Point to annex the three properties, which are in unincorporated Guilford County, and to rezone them for school use.

Reached Wednesday, Herb Shannon, a senior planner with the City of High Point, explained the properties fall within the city's planning area: basically unincorporated areas that it expects to annex into the city at some point in the future, as the area develops and grows. Shannon said the city has agreements with other area municipalities like Kernersville and Greensboro, covering which city can annex where.

In order to connect to High Point's water and sewer systems, he said, property owners in the area must agree to be annexed. For now, he said, annexation is voluntary for property owners.

"Eventually, one day, all that area will be in the city, but it's no time soon; that’s decades out," he said.

Shannon said the city has no recommendation yet, one way or the other, on the district's requests to get these properties annexed and rezoned. The High Point planning and zoning commission is expected to hold a hearing on the application on May 23 and then make a recommendation to High Point City Council, which is set to consider the matter on June 20.