Public school enrollment is down in NC as alternatives grow during COVID-19 pandemic

"There will be a percentage of families who have made school-choice decisions during the pandemic who will likely stick with their decisions," Jodice said. "There may be some who home-schooled who may decide they very much like their choice."

Kelly Belk, a Morrisville parent, pulled her 10-year-old son out of the Wake County school system because he has asthma. She says that her family has helped make home-schooling successful for him.

But with no vaccine approved yet for children that young and new COVID-19 variants popping up, Belk said she may continue to home-school this fall.

"There has got to be a lot that happens to make me feel comfortable about putting him back in the public school system," Belk said in an interview.

Mark Jacobs, a Cary parent, pulled his 14-year-old daughter out of Apex High in October after frustration over how the school handled virtual learning. But after several months of home-schooling, Jacobs said he's researching private school and charter school options for the fall.

"Greater school choice is available," Jacobs said in an interview. "I appreciate the fact that charter schools and other avenues exist too. I hope that can expand."

More families get school vouchers