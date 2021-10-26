Questions need to be answered as Guilford school board looks at redistricting

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education will meet today to discuss redrawing the lines for the board’s electoral districts.

Districts for school board members and other elected bodies need to be updated to account for shifts in the population of the county, as shown by the most recent U.S. Census. Each elected body is expected to vote on its own redistricting plan, and then send that proposal to the state legislature for final approval.

It’s possible that the new districts being considered by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners would be used for school board races. That’s the case now where the districts mirror each other.

But the school board could also propose its own boundaries.

Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said she expects the school board to vote on whether they want to go along with a map chosen by commissioners.

A key sticking point: Commissioners haven’t yet voted to select one of the five maps that’s been proposed.