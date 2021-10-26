Questions need to be answered as Guilford school board looks at redistricting

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education will meet today to discuss redrawing the lines for the board’s electoral districts.
Districts for school board members and other elected bodies need to be updated to account for shifts in the population of the county, as shown by the most recent U.S. Census. Each elected body is expected to vote on its own redistricting plan, and then send that proposal to the state legislature for final approval.
It’s possible that the new districts being considered by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners would be used for school board races. That’s the case now where the districts mirror each other.
But the school board could also propose its own boundaries.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said she expects the school board to vote on whether they want to go along with a map chosen by commissioners.
A key sticking point: Commissioners haven’t yet voted to select one of the five maps that’s been proposed.
Hayes-Greene said the school board hasn’t commissioned any maps of its own, but could ask for help from their attorney to do that. She said she’s also heard that some board members may have their own boundary ideas.
Hayes-Greene said if the school board votes to go along with the county commissioners’ remapping proposal, there’s still the possibility they might later choose their own plan. Wednesday’s vote, she added, is to show the school board’s intent on whether aligning with commissioners is something members desire.
Hayes-Greene expects commissioners to make their decision on Nov. 4 and for the school board to finalize its pick at a retreat on Nov. 6.
A final redistricting plan needs to be in place by Dec. 6 for the start of candidate filing for next year’s elections.
Linda Welborn, the school board’s District 4 representative, spoke briefly at a recent county commissioners meeting about her thoughts on redistricting. She said that in the past when county commissioner and school board districts did not line up, it “caused tremendous confusion” for voters.
Welborn also said she would like to see the commissioners consider avoiding plans that would pit incumbent school board members against each other.
