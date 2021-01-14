'Rachael Ray' spotlights Greensboro dance company founder's efforts to supply laptops to kids

ABC's "Good Morning America" and "ABC World News Tonight" took notice. In the fall, the "Rachael Ray" show called.

It filmed the segment remotely before Christmas.

“I love everything about this story," Ray said in the segment, "because I talk so often about our schools being the only place where kids that go at risk of being hungry can be well-fed. And, it’s the only place they can go to get access to equal equipment."

"So," Ray added, "when we all moved to home learning ... it became such an inequity for so many families that simply cannot afford to have the technology that others are so fortunate to take for granted.”

Ray's show arranged for the gift from Lenovo.

The company's global operations center is in Morrisville. Its U.S. Fulfillment Center is in Whitsett.

In response to COVID-19, the company has given nearly $13 million to schools, hospitals, and community partners around the world — including more than $5 million in North America and $1.5 million in North Carolina, said Libby Richards, community engagement manager for Lenovo North America.

When Williams heard about Lenovo's donation, tears flowed.