Radio silence: Guilford schools looks to boost signals for emergency responders

GREENSBORO — In the event of a school crisis, the last thing leaders want is for fire, police and medical responders to hit a radio dead zone. Same goes for school staff trying to communicate with the emergency responders and each other.

To that end, the Guilford County Board of Education voted on Saturday to ask commissioners to allocate the remaining $4.4 million of the $10 million the county had set aside for school safety and security for in-school radio systems to help avoid that possibility.

These systems would use antennas and other equipment distributed throughout school buildings to ensure public safety radios work everywhere. They expect to use the systems internally and to speak with responders during emergencies.

As requested and funded by the commissioners, Guilford County Schools commissioned a study looking at radio frequency penetration in the district’s schools. Superintendent Sharon Contreras told board members she recommended requesting the $4.4 million be used to address schools with the biggest gaps and vulnerabilities for radio coverage.

The amount needed to ensure the schools have total coverage is about $8 million, according to Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial officer.

Contreras said she expects the district will ask county commissioners for more money to finish the job across the district.

In 2018, county commissioners pledged to issue bonds to cover $10 million dollars toward school safety and security for the district. Of the money the commissioners set aside, they released about $600,000 for the district to use for security studies and another $5 million last fall designated toward safely reopening schools during the pandemic.

Henry said the district had spent roughly $2 million or more of that $5 million on school building access. They’ve also used money from the $5 million for ventilation systems upgrades and window repair and replacement.

As part of the same vote on Saturday, the school board also moved another $2 million into the general school security pot. Contreras said the district’s emergency manager is looking into various new school security technologies as possibilities for the funds.

The $2 million was money the district had previously set aside to help fund the construction of a new building at Smith High School.

Back in 2019, the school district had been planning an add-on at Smith High that would house labs and training space for the school’s advanced manufacturing academy. Administrators later decided it didn’t make sense to pursue a new building at Smith because that might complicate or limit options for a full renovation of the entire school that the district expects to pursue as part of its facilities master plan.

The district still has plans for renovations to support the academy, just not a new building. Administrators expect to use $1.5 million of a $2 million grant from the General Assembly to renovate and equip the space the academy uses.

