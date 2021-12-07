Reality check: Guilford teachers make their case as they rally for bonuses

GREENSBORO — This past summer, Guilford County Schools teacher assistant Monica White took a job with Lowe’s to help pay her bills.
White has 22 years of experience and a degree. But at the home improvement store, she was an inexperienced, entry-level worker — and she still made more money.
“If offered a job permanently, I would have had insurance and retirement benefits,” she said. “Why did I not take it? I love my students.”
White spoke Tuesday night at a rally of the Guilford County Association of Educators across the street from the school district administration building.
Group members and supporters gathered to demand that the district provide $4,000 in bonuses for every employee and they kicked off a petition drive to support the cause.
An estimated 80 to 120 people attended the event. Some held signs, with messages like “Don’t Call Me a Hero, Treat Me Like A Human” and “Custodians Need More Money.”
“Every co-worker we lose to higher paying, less stressful jobs is a blow to our children’s education,” said Shana Richards, vice president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.
Last month, on a 5-4 vote, the Guilford County Board of Education approved a motion to instruct Superintendent Sharon Contreras to come up with a bonus plan for a potential vote on Dec. 14. The motion didn’t specify how much money should be spent or how big the bonuses could be.
Last week, the Guilford County Association of Educators got more specific with their request, demanding publicly that the district provide $4,000 per employee. President Kenya Donaldson has said their reason in asking for a bonus rather than raises is the availability of the district’s one-time federal COVID-19 relief dollars. She also pointed to bonuses being given out by surrounding school districts.
So far, Contreras hasn’t said publicly what amount she’s likely to propose.
The school board voted this summer to adopt a plan to spend the roughly $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by 2025, as required. The plan included $32.8 million in incentives to help hire and keep teachers and staff. That was split between bonuses to bring lower-paid staff up to $15 an hour and money to encourage teachers to serve in high-needs subject areas and low-performing schools.
Also this summer, the district budgeted $8 million for additional salary supplements for teachers and other licensed staff, according to spokesman Janson Silvers. He added that teachers saw an average salary step increase of about 1.2% per year during the last two school years and received a $300 bonus in October 2020.
Deborah Napper, who put forth the motion about bonuses at the last school board meeting, attended Tuesday’s rally and spoke in support of the group’s efforts.
For now, Napper said she plans on talking with Contreras about where the money could potentially come from and learning more about the separate raises and bonuses that will be granted to many district employees as part of the new state budget.
Napper said the Guilford County Association of Educators has nothing to lose in making the request.
“My philosophy is you can always ask,” she said.
