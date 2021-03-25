Red pill or blue? Historic Charlotte neighborhoods are getting new life — in virtual reality.

In Charlotte, the most infamous example is the former Brooklyn neighborhood in Second Ward, but Greenville and other neighborhoods in the city's First and Third wards were also displaced, said Tekla Ali Johnson, a lead organizer of the project. City documents indicate between 3,000 and 4,000 people were displaced.

"There was a vibrant community," Ali Johnson said. "Yes, there were some structures that were old, but there was also a vibrant community. Black businesses, Black entrepreneurship, community schools and just really thriving communities."

The project, she said, is a tribute to the resiliency of people who have been displaced and transplanted.

Johnson C. Smith researchers are digitizing maps and other planning documents that Charlotte city officials used to justify and execute urban renewal efforts. They will use photographs and oral histories from former residents and others connected to these neighborhoods to round out the sensory experience.

Researchers will work with counterparts at Duke University's Digital Humanities Lab and UNC-Charlotte. The project is expected to take upwards of two years. While final renderings are still underway, residents could put on a pair of virtual reality goggles to be transported to the past.