Rejection: Guilford school board denies Republican pick for vacant seat

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night voted 5-2 to deny Republican Michael Logan from taking the recently vacated District 3 seat.

Logan, however, does not expect that rejection to stick.

"That is my seat and I will be looking forward to sitting in it one day," said Logan, who spoke during the meeting's public comment period following the vote and read aloud from state law supporting his claim.

The votes fell along party lines with five Democrats voting against Logan and the school board's two Republicans supporting him. Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small was absent from the vote.

Board member Deborah Napper said she voted against Logan because of comments she accused him of making online.

"On his social media he has made it very clear that he considers us to be socialists," she said. "He's never once spoken to me directly, never had a conversation with me, and it greatly disturbs me to be labeled as that by someone who has no idea who I am."

And Bettye Jenkins, the board's new vice chairwoman, said she opposed seating Logan because she he has not yet resigned his job as an automotive instructor at Southern High School. School board members cannot also hold other employment with the district.

Logan declined to comment on whether he actually called the school board socialists on social media, but said he does have concerns about practices that he sees as socialist in the schools. He also explained that he doesn't want to resign the teaching position without first securing the school board seat.

Logan added that while he has differences of opinion with some board members, his goal is making things better for students.

He was nominated by members of the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the seat formerly held by Pat Tillman. Tillman, who represented District 3 on the school board, won an election Nov. 8 to represent the same district as a county commissioner and was sworn into that role earlier this month, leaving a vacancy. He had two years left in his four-year term.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law required the school board to consult the Guilford County Republican Party's Executive Committee and then appoint the person they recommended to fill out his term. Only Executive Committee members who represent precincts fully or partly located in Tillman’s district could vote on who to send to the school board.

Given the state law, it was not immediately clear what happens next. Jill Wilson, the school board's attorney, said only that the matter would be added to the board's January agenda for another vote.