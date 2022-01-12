Report: Guilford County Schools bus crash Wednesday injures 1 student

A Guilford County Schools bus carrying one student was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports and district officials.

Bus No. 1456 was involved in an accident with the driver and one student on board, district spokesman Janson Silvers confirmed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WGHP-Channel 8 is reporting that the Southeast High School bus crashed Wednesday afternoon on Smithwood Road in Liberty near the intersection of Lowe Mail Road. Video on the station's website shows a bus on its side in a ditch.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with minor injuries, the TV station reported.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for information early Wednesday evening.

No further details were available.