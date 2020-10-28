Report: Hackers took personal info of more than 43,000 GTCC students

GREENSBORO — A data breach that disrupted GTCC a month ago might have affected tens of thousands of the community college's current and former students.

GTCC was hit with a ransomware cyberattack in mid-September during which someone got unauthorized access to the college's computer systems.

The Guilford County community college said Tuesday in a four-paragraph statement it investigated the cyberattack "to determine what happened and to remediate impacted systems." The college said state agencies, cybersecurity experts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted, but did not provide details about how the hackers gained access to GTCC's computer systems and what it has done to prevent a future attack.

GTCC said it has contacted students, faculty and staff members potentially affected by the data breach and will offer them credit monitoring and identity restoration services for a year.

The college declined further comment about the cyberattack "due to the ongoing nature of this investigation."

A GTCC spokeswoman also declined to comment on an online report that the data breach might potentially affect more than 40,000 students.