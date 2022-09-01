Report: State test results for Guilford students are better, but still lagging

GREENSBORO — The newest state results for Guilford County Schools are better than those for the 2020-21 school year, but aren't yet back to where they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 47% of students who took end-of-grade or end-of-course tests passed in 2021-22. That's up from about 42% in 2020-21, but down from about 55% in 2018-19.

North Carolina did not administer tests in spring of 2019-20 because school buildings were shuttered during the pandemic.

“Our goal is not just to get to pre-pandemic levels, but to do better,” new Superintendent Whitney Oakley told reporters on Thursday.

The vast majority of Guilford County Schools students were back in classrooms for all of 2021-22, but like other school districts, the district was still grappling with the fallout of the pandemic, including coronavirus-exacerbated staffing issues and other concerns.

Those are in addition to the lingering academic issues from students learning online during parts of 2020 and 2021. Oakley said online learning only worked well for a small portion of students.

Across North Carolina, about 51% of students passed state tests in 2021-22 as opposed to about 45% in 2020-21. One caveat: Test taking participation was a bit lower in 2020-21.

In 2018-19, about 59% of students in North Carolina public schools passed the tests.

The district's graduation hit an all-time high of 91.8%, slightly topping last year's record of 91.5%. Prior to that, graduation rates for the district had been hovering just below 90% since 2015.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS Here are the passing rates for North Carolina's largest school districts on state tests administered for the 2021-22 school year. • Wake: 61.4% • Charlotte-Mecklenburg: 50.2% • Guilford: 47% • Winston-Salem/Forsyth: 43.3% For a comparison to other school districts in the state, go to https://ncdpi.tiny.us/TestingStateLevel.

Oakley, who was named superintendent on Wednesday, said the biggest factor in the increase is the amount of work teachers and principals are putting into getting students ready to graduate.

She said another factor is that the state has pushed back the date for students to have all their requirements completed to Aug. 6. That deadline had been July 15.

"Lastly, I would just say that we focused really hard on extended learning opportunities," she said.

Those included "fifth quarter" and learning hub initiatives.

The term "fifth quarter" comes comes from the fact that the school year is usually divided into four grading periods. With a fifth quarter, students who are failing courses needed to graduate can get an extra learning period to work with teachers to improve their grades. With the learning hubs, Guilford County Schools offered a place and time during the school year or summer for students to work on homework and get tutoring and other help, often with meals and transportation provided.

Students who attended the learning hubs had about a 96% graduation rate versus a graduation rate of about 90% for those who did not attend.