Report: UNCG theater professor retires amid misconduct allegations

The allegations surrounding Gabriel are the second instance in recent months involving someone connected to UNCG's theater school. Preston Lane resigned as producing artistic director of Triad Stage in November, shortly before Triad City Beat published a story in which four former UNCG students, all men, accused Lane of sexual abuse while they were in college. Lane, through his attorney, has denied the allegations.

Lane taught acting and directing at UNCG as an adjunct instructor through the end of 2019. A university spokeswoman said in November that Lane will not return to teaching there.

In a letter released Tuesday by the university, Natalie Sowell, director of UNCG's School of Theatre, told those associated with the school that she and others are "angry and hurt and sad" about the reported incidents. She added that UNCG "has been engaged in extensive confidential exploration, investigation and discussion since issues were first surfaced at a meeting with alumni" in August and encouraged students to contact UNCG's Title IX office if they had similar experiences to report.