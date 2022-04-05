'Restart' redux: Some Guilford Schools to use slightly different calendar in the fall

GREENSBORO — Students and staff at some Guilford County schools will have a slightly longer break this summer compared to what the district previously announced for those schools in February.

Students following the "restart" calendar are now scheduled to return on Aug. 15 instead of Aug. 9. They will also attend through June 9, 2023, rather than June 14 of that year.

The changes apply to the separate calendar used by the county's 23 low-performing schools that receive flexibility from the state on certain rules as part of their attempts to improve academic performance.

Part of that flexibility is that the "restart" schools can bypass state calendar requirements that prohibit most schools from opening prior to the Monday closest to Aug. 26 in order to add days at the beginning of the year.

Also, unlike most district calendars, the restart school calendars don't require approval from the Guilford County Board of Education.

'RESTART' SCHOOLS A list of the 23 "restart" schools in Guilford County: • Bessemer Elementary • Bluford STEM Academy • Cone Elementary • Falkener Elementary • Ferndale Middle • Foust Elementary • Frazier Elementary • Gillespie Park Elementary • Hairston Middle • Jackson Middle • Vandalia Elementary • Welborn Middle • Wiley Elementary • Fairview Elementary • Northeast Middle • Washington Elementary • Alderman Elementary • Oak View Elementary • Sedgefield Elementary • Montlieu Academy of Technology • Eastern Middle • Swann Middle • Western Middle • Smith High School

The district's changes to the restart calendar came in response to concerns from teachers, who would have had to start their work year at the beginning of August.

Last week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras stressed the importance of getting more student days and staff training time at these schools, which have a disproportionate number of teachers who are early in their teaching careers. The same schools also have a higher than usual proportion of so-called "lateral entry" teachers, who come in with expertise in the content area they will teach, but not an education degree or its equivalent, and have up to three years to pass the required tests and coursework for their certification.

Contreras said administrators decided to hold off on the expansion after hearing from teachers unhappy about starting their working year on Aug. 1.

"We did make a concession this year because teachers were not prepared," she said. "It’s not enough time for them and some of them did legitimately have vacations and other things scheduled."

She stressed that district administrators are still intent on further expanding school days and teacher workdays for the restart schools.

The newly updated restart schools calendar now has teachers reporting to work on Aug. 8 instead of Aug. 1. It cuts the number of mandated teacher workdays from 15 to 9, while also slightly decreasing the number of student days from 183 to 181.

That is still more workdays and student days than the traditional schools calendar, which has eight mandated teacher workdays and 173 student days.

All but one of the district's so-called "restart" schools follow the restart schools calendar. That exception is Smith High, the only restart high school in the district, which is continuing to align its schedule with the other high schools on the traditional calendar.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​