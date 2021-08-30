Revolution Academy postpones return to in-person learning until Thursday after COVID-19 cases surfaced earlier this month

Shaffer said he attended an orientation at the school on Aug. 16 and was surprised to discover he was one of a few people wearing masks at that event. Only about 10% of the people present wore masks, he said.

Shaffer said he didn’t see any of the staff members at that event wearing masks.

When he asked about the mask policy, Shaffer said he was told that masks were mandatory, except for people who had an exemption. He said Sauer told him almost all the staff had an exemption.

Sauer said Monday that she didn’t remember stating that almost all staff had an exemption. When asked Monday what portion of staff have been exempted, Sauer said it’s hard to say. Some are exempt and some aren’t, she said.

Sauer said she sometimes experiences dizziness from masking. “I’ve had to take it off at times when I was light-headed,” she said.

Sauer said the school is following the county’s mask mandate, and enforcing it for people without exemptions. Asked if the school was doing anything to encourage people to get vaccinated, she said no.