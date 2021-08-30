Revolution Academy postpones return to in-person learning until Thursday after COVID-19 cases surfaced earlier this month

GREENSBORO — Revolution Academy expects to return in person-learning on Thursday, three days later than previously scheduled.
The charter school in Summerfield has been on virtual learning since Aug. 20 because of COVID-19 cases in the school community. About 14 of the school’s 43 staff members and 13 of its 650 students have tested positive for the virus, school principal Mary Catherine Sauer said Monday. The school educates kindergarten through seventh grade students.
Asked how those affected are doing, she said they seem to be recovering well.
The school held in-person classes its first day of school Aug. 19, but switched the next day to virtual learning after learning of COVID-19 spreading among the employees.
Sauer said last week that the school had settled on Aug. 30 for the return to in-person instruction based on a ten-day quarantine period for staff. However, she emphasized that each staff member’s quarantine period is slightly different, so it was possible the return could be delayed past the Aug. 30 mark.
Parent Jeremy Shaffer, who contacted the News & Record, said he pulled his son from kindergarten at Revolution Academy due to his concerns about the school’s COVID-19 prevention protocols going forward. He said he had enrolled him in a Guilford County school.
Shaffer said he attended an orientation at the school on Aug. 16 and was surprised to discover he was one of a few people wearing masks at that event. Only about 10% of the people present wore masks, he said.
Shaffer said he didn’t see any of the staff members at that event wearing masks.
When he asked about the mask policy, Shaffer said he was told that masks were mandatory, except for people who had an exemption. He said Sauer told him almost all the staff had an exemption.
Sauer said Monday that she didn’t remember stating that almost all staff had an exemption. When asked Monday what portion of staff have been exempted, Sauer said it’s hard to say. Some are exempt and some aren’t, she said.
Sauer said she sometimes experiences dizziness from masking. “I’ve had to take it off at times when I was light-headed,” she said.
Sauer said the school is following the county’s mask mandate, and enforcing it for people without exemptions. Asked if the school was doing anything to encourage people to get vaccinated, she said no.
Shaffer and Sauer described the school’s policy on exempting people from the mask mandate in similar terms. The school printed a form, Sauer said, where a staff member or parent of a student could check off that they qualify for an exemption from the county’s mask mandate policy.
Guilford County’s mask mandate includes 11 possible exceptions. Most are situational, such as not requiring masks while eating or drinking, or while communicating with a hearing-impaired person who is lip reading.
The county mandate also includes exemptions for people who should not wear face coverings because of a medical or behavioral condition or disability and for children whose parents are unable to safely put a mask on them.
Sauer agreed with Shaffer that the school is not doing anything to verify those exemptions. It exempts anyone who says they qualify for it via the form, she said. Shaffer said he saw a long line of parents waiting to get the exemption forms on the first day of school.
“It was just out the door,” he said. “Everyone was there to get these forms.”
The county’s mask mandate, which covers businesses and organizations of all kinds across the county, states that, “anyone who declines to wear a Face Covering for these reasons should not be required to produce documentation or any other proof of a condition.”
Guilford County Schools has its own mask requirement in addition to the county mask mandate. A frequently asked questions document on the Guilford County Schools website said students can request accommodation through their schools and that decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis.
The FAQ elsewhere states that to get an accommodation, parents can request a face-covering medical-documentation form from their child’s school, which must be completed by a doctor and supplemented with medical records.
Sauer said the school definitely has parents who think the schools shouldn’t give exemptions to the mask mandate, but she said they also have parents that would prefer they didn’t have a mandate at all.
“We have the whole spectrum,” she said.
