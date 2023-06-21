GREENSBORO — In March, Gov. Roy Cooper came to Guilford County touting the benefits of K-12 education in his proposed state budget.

On Tuesday, Cooper was back — again at a local school — but with a message that shifted toward warning against what the state legislature may have in store for education.

Chief among his complaints was the inclusion by Republican lawmakers of a provision in the budget that would expand private school vouchers so wealthy families would be eligible for them, too.

Cooper expressed concern about what he called “private school vouchers on steroids” during his stop at Western Guilford Middle School on Tuesday. The Democratic governor expects the expansion of voucher eligibility — and taking the accompanying dollars away from public schools — will have a deep impact districts, especially in poor, rural counties.

To drive his message home, Cooper assembled a group of like-minded political leaders and educators from across the Piedmont who joined him for a panel discussion.

Alan Duncan, a Greensboro lawyer and vice chairman of the State Board of Education, said he found it ironic that the drive to expand private school vouchers is coinciding with politicians complaining that public schools are supposedly “indoctrinating” students.

Many private religious schools, he explained, are quite transparent and doing just that — literally explaining to parents that their children will be taught to know and believe the doctrine of the particular religion.

And that’s fine, he said, if parents want to send their children to such a school — but it’s not anything the state should be subsidizing with tax dollars.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley emphasized that, unlike private schools, public school districts accept all students. She stressed that to have public education for all, and to invest in North Carolina’s economic future, the state must better compensate public school teachers.

“North Carolina can’t be the best place for business and the last for education. It just doesn’t add up,” she said.

Deanna Kaplan, chair of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, said members can’t be silent when the state is funneling money to private and charter schools but not living up to the funding requirements spelled out by North Carolina’s judicial system in relation to the Leandro decision. The 1997 decision by the N.C. Supreme Court ruled that the state had an obligation to providing every child with a basic education.

“We just have to stand up,” she said. “And we have to make it known that this is not OK.”