Safety zone: Troopers on lookout for drivers not stopping for school buses

RALEIGH — Troopers will be looking for drivers not stopping for school buses next week for Operation Stop Arm week.

The State Highway Patrol will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops" Monday through Friday next week, the patrol said in a news release.

The increased focus is in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.

About 14,100 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily, the patrol said. Those buses are transporting nearly 795,000 students on average to and from school daily.

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could lead to points on the driver's license and fines up to $500. However, if a driver passes a stopped school bus and hits or kills someone, the charge becomes a felony.

A similar operation conducted by Greensboro police for the first week of school this year netted 203 citations for violations ranging from speeding to not stopping for a school bus. Officers also made 14 criminal arrests and issued 27 warnings.

Find out more about sharing the road with school buses at www.ncbussafety.org.