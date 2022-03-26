School board votes to seek search firm to help find next Guilford County Schools superintendent

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education is looking for some help finding the district’s next superintendent.

The board voted at its retreat on Saturday to advertise for a search firm to help find a replacement for Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who will be leaving this summer for another job. Specifically, the board will be putting out a request for search firms to send in their qualifications for consideration.

Saturday’s vote followed an open discussion by board members at their retreat on Saturday. The friendly tone of the conversation was notable, given prior tensions between school board member Anita Sharpe and the board’s chairwoman and vice chairwoman around the process for deciding on next steps.

Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene called on Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor, who provided a quick overview of what she’d learned from talking to some national groups about what other school districts are experiencing now with looking for superintendents. Hayes-Greene then opened up discussion for what the board should do next.

Board member Linda Welborn made a motion to put out a request for qualifications for a search firm and McGregor seconded it. Board members then talked about what that could mean, with Contreras and board attorney Jill Wilson also sharing their thoughts and observations, including from their own experiences with superintendent searches.

McGregor said school boards aren’t required to bring in a search firm to help them find candidates. Wilson, however, recommended the practice, suggesting a search firm could help keep the school board organized and on task with its search, and help preserve confidentiality for any sitting superintendents who might be interested but concerned about being discovered talking to another school district.

Multiple people in the discussion pointed out that hiring a firm to conduct a national search does not preclude school board members from making their own suggestions about candidates to be solicited and vetted. Basically, the search firm works for the board, and the board gets to decide what services it does or does not want from the firm and how it wants the firm to proceed.

Board members voted 5-3 to put out a request for qualifications for search firms. Board member Deborah Napper voted yes along with Welborn, Sharpe, Hayes-Greene and McGregor.

Board members Khem Irby, Bettye Jenkins and T. Dianne Bellamy-Small voted no, with board member Pat Tillman absent. Irby said she was convinced the next superintendent needed to be someone who is already familiar with North Carolina, the school district and the school board, and Jenkins said she wanted to move more quickly to get the next superintendent in place.

Contreras announced in January that she would be leaving to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.

Wanda Edwards, the district’s head of communications, said Contreras expects to be employed with the district through August, but the board still has some details to work out about the superintendent’s leave days, so it’s not clear yet when her specific last day would be.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

