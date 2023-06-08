GREENSBORO — Grimsley High School graduating senior Arvin Akkiangady remembers sitting in Spanish class, copying down verbs on the day in March 2020 that his teacher first told him school could potentially close due to COVID-19.

"That’s when I put down my pencil and really thought, this is serious and shouldn't be taken lightly," he said.

Akkiangady is one of more than 5,000 Guilford County Schools students graduating this spring. While some smaller schools have already held their graduations, the bulk of students will graduate Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week. Friday is also the last day of classes for most schools in the district.

Here in Guilford County and elsewhere, the class of 2023 is the first high school graduating class to have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in all four years of high school.

That started freshman year, when schools closed and remote learning began.

"Especially when it first happened, switching to virtual was really, really hard," Smith High School graduating senior Amani Turner said. "Trying to get up for your classes, the motivation is kind of lost."

When members of the Guilford County Schools' class of 2023 started their sophomore year, the district had ramped up remote learning, in an attempt to make it more regular and more rigorous.

For Akkiangady, that was a fruitful, challenging time. He remembers getting curious about the subjects he was exploring through remote learning, and developing himself physically and mentally, including through meditation.

But for Smith High School graduating senior Kevin Reyes, that first semester of sophomore year was marked more by disconnect. Lacking in person learning, he didn't feel motivated to participate in school and started to think he'd probably drop out and focus on working.

Smith High School 12th grade Counselor Lakisha Bostick said that even more than for last year's class, school staff had to work harder to re-engage current seniors who had become used to focusing on work during remote learning.

What changed things for him, Reyes said, was when his advisor, Queen Besong, got worried about his academic situation and drove out to his house with a packet of work for him to do, to get back on track to pass his classes for first semester, telling him she'd come back later to pick it up.

"It was like, I still have a chance," he said. "I was like, 'let me put my mind to it.'"

That helped him keep up his motivation through the start of the next semester of that sophomore year.

By March 2021, many Guilford County Schools high school students were returning to school part-time, and almost all the class of 2023 was back full time by the start of junior year in the fall.

Being back together in school had some of its own challenges, however.

"We had to focus on school but then, also a lot of people were getting sick, and so people were scared and anxious about that and trying to do sports while masked and it was just a lot going on," said Grimsley graduating senior Aya Labtimi.

For Olivia Lantz, who sat next to Labtimi at Grimsley's graduation practice on Wednesday, senior year was the best year of high school. That was something expressed by many of the other students interviewed: They were relieved to be having a relatively normally year, even if they've still been putting in some extra work in academically to make up for things missed earlier in high school during remote learning.

Reyes said he's been really happy to be seeing all his friends, and graduating together.

"It's sad it's coming to an end, but this is real life," Reyes said. "So we've just got to see what we do next."