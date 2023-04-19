GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is looking at property in the far west of the county, on Boylston and Bunker Hill roads in Colfax, as the site for a new K-8 school.

The school board voted last year to name the school the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics in honor of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Due to growth in the area, building the new school is a top priority in the district's facilities master plan, and leaders have been on the lookout for the past few years for property to suit the need.

In a letter to neighbors of the three properties that make up the site, the district said it's under contract to purchase the land and it plans to ask the City of High Point to annex the properties and rezone them, from Guilford County AG to Institutional Conditional Use, to accommodate building the school there. The idea is that if the properties are rezoned, the district will buy them.

More than 60 people came Tuesday to a meeting organized by the school district for neighbors at the community center at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church.

"I'd rather it just stay a field," said Dawn Smith, a neighbor who lives just down the road from the property.

In interviews, Smith and Anne Blankenship, another neighbor, expressed concern the school would add to the growing amount of road use they've been seeing as development comes in.

"The traffic has just gotten crazy," Blankenship said. "It's a rural, two-lane road."

She said she worried the school's parent car pickup line would back up into the street, and just generally contribute to standstill traffic.

Tuesday's meeting had a open-house type format, with a few representatives from the district stationed around the room to answer questions from people who came through.

One of those was John Simmons, who leads building services for the district. He confirmed this site is the district's top pick for the school and said its selling points are that the properties are available, and they total about 32 acres, roughly the size that the district's looking for.

The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to consider the district's annexation and zoning request at its meeting in High Point City Council Chambers on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. The properties involved are at 8869 and 8871 Boylston Road and 721 S. Bunker Hill Road.

Board of Education member Crissy Pratt attended Tuesday's meeting in hopes of learning more about the site and also to hear what community members had to say.

She said she'd participated in one closed-session conversation about the property with the other school board members, but wants to learn more before deciding her position on whether the board should purchase the property and put the school there.

Tim Andrew, who ran for the District 6 seat in November and recently told the High Point Enterprise he is running for High Point City Council, was also among those in attendance. He said he felt the district should have announced the site selection and posted its plans for the meeting on its website. That as many people came to the meeting as did, he said, was testament to those who got letters spreading the word.