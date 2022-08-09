School construction projects could cost more than 50% above what was planned, Guilford County Schools officials say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENSBORO — County Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston vowed Tuesday to look for a way to give more money to a group of school construction projects now expected to cost more than 50% above what the county had planned. 

One option he suggested: using some of the $1.7 billion that voters approved in May for a much larger slate of school construction projects, which are expected to follow the work included in a 2020 bond referendum.

Kiser-old

Kiser Middle School will be rebuilt on the same campus but in a different location.

The 2020 bond projects aim to address some of Guilford County Schools' biggest facility challenges and to replace the district's schools that are in the worst condition for student learning. 

The $300 million that voters approved that year was expected to be enough to cover eight major school construction projects, plus land acquisition and design work for two more schools. Instead, school leaders estimate they need another $170 million to complete the projects as planned, for a total of $470 million, or a cost increase of nearly 57%. And that estimate is still far from a finalized figure. 

Kiser-new

View of the student commons, as part of the early draft designs for the new Kiser Middle School. The student commons is an opened-up cafeteria space that could also be used throughout the day for other student gatherings. The "learning stairs" leading out of the student commons would also provide a space for students to sit and gather.

School district leaders have spoken several times in their own meetings the last six months or so about soaring construction costs seen across the country and expectations for major cost increases for some of the projects.  

Tuesday, however, was the first time that members of the Guilford County boards of education and commissioners gathered together to discuss the challenge. Alston plans for this joint facilities committee to meet monthly. 

Peck old

Peck Elementary School in Greensboro is slated to be replaced as part of the school bonds that voters passed in 2020.

Being able to issue those 2022 bonds still requires the county get the go-ahead from North Carolina's Local Government Commission in September. The county must convince the commission that it has a fiscally responsible plan for managing the debt. The county went through the same process for the 2020 bonds. 

Taking money from the 2022 package to help pay for the 2020 projects would mean less money for that second round of projects. Still, Alston said it could be eight years or so before the county would have to grapple with running out of bond money for school construction. 

Peck new

This proposed design shows what the main entrance for Peck Expeditionary Learning School could look like. 

The projects are ranked by priority based on a study of district facility conditions conducted by consultants. The projects in the 2020 bond package are the district's top priorities to tackle first. 

During Tuesday's meeting, school district leaders gave a detailed presentation about construction costs, school design choices, and progress on the projects that won kudos from commissioners attending the meeting. 

That presentation did not, however, fully clarify what portion of the expected increase is tied to widespread rises in construction costs and what part is related to the district's design choices or other factors.

Peeler (performing arts school) - new

This shows an early design for the visual and performing arts school that will go on the site of the tornado-damaged Peeler Elementary, which has been demolished.

During his part of the school district's presentation, Ken Grube, the regional vice president for Greensboro-based Samet Corp., shared that the industry was in an unprecedented situation. On average, non-residential construction bid prices nationwide are expected to have risen by about 30% by the time the district's 2020 bond projects will go out for bid, he said. That's compared to mid-2019, when the bond referendum was put together. 

School officials said costs in the Southeastern United States are most likely higher due to a construction boom in North Carolina, Georgia and other places. The Greensboro area, they said, also has a number of new industry builds on the horizon, from the new Toyota battery plant to a production facility for airplane manufacturer Boom Supersonic. 

Peeler - old

This March 2021 photo shows the former Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro. The school, which was closed at the time after a 2018 tornado damaged it, was then damaged more by a fire and later demolished.

The cost estimates also came before the COVID-19 pandemic and the "growing number of safety concerns," a district spokeswoman said in an email after the meeting.

"For example, school shooting incidents have more than doubled over the last two years, according to the Center for Homeland and Security," spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said. "We also know the negative impact COVID-19 school closures had on learning. As a school district, we have a responsibility to build new schools that allow us to keep schools open during a future pandemic and put the safety of our students and staff first."

In discussing their design choices, district leaders talked about a desire to create flexible learning spaces for students and to provide for enhanced ventilation to help ward against contagious airborne diseases, among other priorities.

Commissioner Kay Cashion asked whether the county could save money by using a "prototype" design that could be used for multiple schools, rather than having each school designed individually. School leaders told her that four of the new schools to be built from the 2020 bond package are magnet schools, which each have unique themes and programming needs, so it would not make sense to copy them. 

However, they said they have been discussing replicating components of designs among multiple schools for the 2022 bond projects.

Groundbreaking ceremonies for six of the school construction projects for the 2020 bonds are planned for Aug. 22 and 23. The district had been planning to have them this week, but moved them back due to scheduling conflicts, according to a district spokeswoman.

Immediate plans include dirt moving and other preparatory site work, but not any major construction yet. 

That early site work is expected to begin in the fall, Brown said Tuesday.

WATCH NOW: New Kiser school design blends 'foward-looking' style with nods to historic Grimsley architecture
WATCH NOW: Designs for Foust, Claxton, and Brooks Global elementary schools
WATCH NOW: Designs unveiled for new school in East Greensboro on site hit by tornado
WATCH NOW: Trees inspire design for new Peck K-8 school in Greensboro
Claxton Elementary students could attend two different schools next fall

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

