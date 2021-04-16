School of rock: Music video from Irving Park students is their way of telling teachers 'thank you'

GREENSBORO — Adam Paul found what he wanted to say to the teachers at his child's school this year in the lyrics of a Natalie Merchant song.

"You've been so kind and generous; I don't know how you keep on giving."

And also: "Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

On Friday, Paul and his production company 7 Cinematics filmed the school's students singing Merchant's "Kind and Generous," which he got permission to use. The company plans to create a video from their footage and release it on YouTube and social media sometime on or near May 4 — Teacher Appreciation Day.

"All it really is us parents and our kids wanting to really thank these great teachers for everything they've done this year to help us get through this," he said.

The filming took up most of the school day. Each grade performed the piece separately, out on the black top of a basketball court. Fortunately, the weather cooperated, delivering a mix of sunny skies and cool breezes.

The staging for the concert was social distancing meets colored lights and smoke machine.

As the first-graders arrived at the court, teachers herded them to circles drawn in chalk.