School throws surprise party for Greensboro crossing guard's 100th birthday

Now, it's more like one to six, his wife, Elizabeth Faucette, said.

Still, the students are his favorite part of being a crossing guard. He loves it when they holler to him or mess with him in a friendly way.

"It's fun," he said.

His wife of 51 years is a retired Peck Elementary teacher, who has also substituted at the school.

She sometimes comes along for her husband's shifts, and gets to see him in action with the students.

"Usually, in the morning, he will tell them, 'do good, have a good day,' when they are crossing," she said.

When the couple married in 1970, it marked a halfway point in his life.

Before marrying Elizabeth he grew up in Greensboro, played half-back at Dudley High School, moved to Washington, D.C., served in France and Germany in the U.S. Army in World War II, took a job with the Federal Trade Commission and moved back to Greensboro to care for his ailing mother while working for the U.S. Postal Service.

At age 72, Elizabeth Faucette is 28 years his junior.

She met him as a friend of her uncle's and later got to know him better as a neighbor.