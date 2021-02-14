Schools have 'failed us.' Some N.C. students say more Black history needs to be taught.

RALEIGH — North Carolina students will almost certainly learn about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. in school. But there's no guarantee they'll be taught anything about the 1898 Wilmington massacre and other parts of the state's Black history.

Some teachers and students say North Carolina's social studies standards are written in such a way that it makes it easy for schools to ignore national and state Black history or to give it cursory treatment. As schools mark Black History Month, these educators and students say Black history shouldn't be relegated to February, if at all.

"I'm a Black girl," Victoria Smith, 18, a senior at Enloe High School in Raleigh, said in an interview. "I have to know my history. Because if they won't teach me, who else will? Sadly, the school systems have failed us when it comes to learning about Black history."

Smith is founder and president of the Wake County Black Student Coalition. In addition to calling for counselors to replace police officers in schools, the coalition also wants the Wake County school system to make a Black History course a requirement for students.

The issue of how to discuss the perspectives of Black people and other minority groups was part of much of the recent debate about newly adopted state social studies standards.