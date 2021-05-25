Schools stress minority participation at contractor information meeting for $300 million bond project

GREENSBORO — More than 100 contractors and business leaders interested in getting a share of $300 million in construction projects for Guilford County Schools flocked to an information meeting on Tuesday.

County voters in November approved a school bond referendum that allowed elected officials to borrow the money to pay for the much-needed work.

Now, contractors are trying to sell themselves to get the lucrative jobs.

Looking out at the crowd at the Marriott hotel ballroom, administrators and their program management partners stressed that to impress the school district, firms will need to have a credible plan for minority participation.

"Don’t tell me by putting Black folks on your team, you are liable not to win. I am telling you the opposite," said CC Lamberth, the owner of C2 Contractors of Greensboro.

Lamberth's company is partnering with HICAPS, another Greensboro-based firm, to supervise the renovation of one school and the building of seven more.