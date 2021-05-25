Schools stress minority participation at contractor information meeting for $300 million bond project

GREENSBORO — More than 100 contractors and business leaders interested in getting a share of $300 million in construction projects for Guilford County Schools flocked to an information meeting on Tuesday.
County voters in November approved a school bond referendum that allowed elected officials to borrow the money to pay for the much-needed work.
Now, contractors are trying to sell themselves to get the lucrative jobs.
Looking out at the crowd at the Marriott hotel ballroom, administrators and their program management partners stressed that to impress the school district, firms will need to have a credible plan for minority participation.
"Don’t tell me by putting Black folks on your team, you are liable not to win. I am telling you the opposite," said CC Lamberth, the owner of C2 Contractors of Greensboro.
Lamberth's company is partnering with HICAPS, another Greensboro-based firm, to supervise the renovation of one school and the building of seven more.
The district has asked construction firms to send their qualifications to manage one or more of the seven school building projects. They are looking for firms to operate under the "construction manager at-risk model," where the construction manager takes on financial risk and responsibility for the project and holds the bidding process for subcontractors to do the work.
The district also is asking engineering and design firms to send their qualifications. Qualifications are due by June 4 for architects and engineers, by June 11 for construction managers and by June 18 for service providers.
Tony Phillips, the director of the city's Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise program, said the district has a goal of 30% minority participation for the school bonds project. And women count as a minority, Phillips said, in response to a question from an audience member.
North Carolina state law requires that local governments and other public agencies promote the use of minority and women-owned businesses in building construction and repair projects.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Phillips said construction management firms have to award contracts to the lowest bidder, regardless of minority participation, but they can and should work to ensure minority-owned firms are among those they prequalify to be able to bid.
Phillips and Lamberth both stressed the value of teamwork and partnership among non-minority owned and minority-owned businesses. They encouraged participants to network with each other at the end of the meeting and to consider partnerships.