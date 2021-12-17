Second newcomers school in High Point now expected in 2023

School district leaders have said that the immigrant population in the High Point area is growing and that trend is expected to continue. It wouldn't make sense to continue to bus the students to Greensboro, where the school has long used portable classrooms to help handle its enrollment.

County Commissioner Carlvena Foster, who also represents part of High Point, said she supports having a newcomers school in the area, to cut down on long bus rides for students and make the school more accessible to parents.

"This is just another way to keep kids and families connected," she said. "You are creating an environment where they can be comfortable, where you are really focusing on their needs and teaching them a style that helps them achieve."

The district's plan for its more than $300 million in COVID-19 federal relief calls for using about $8.6 million on the new newcomers school over the next four years. English-language learners are among the students who have suffered the worst drops in academic performance during the pandemic.

According to Silvers, the money would go toward equipping the space and paying for staff.