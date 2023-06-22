GREENSBORO — More than 7,500 security cameras are set to be installed in Guilford County Schools buildings over the next year.

The Guilford County Board of Education on Thursday approved a more than $9 million contract with KNC Technologies, LLC to install the cameras. According to the district, KNC Technologies is a woman-owned business based in Forsyth County.

Among the eight bid proposals the district received for video camera turnkey installation for all its schools, KNC Technologies received the highest score.

The district is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to pay for the project. It's among a series of security expenditures the district has made with federal relief money from county commissioners in the last year or so.