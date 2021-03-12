'Seems very unlikely' for Guilford schools to offer full-time, in-person learning to all secondary students this year, superintendent says

GREENSBORO — She isn’t ruling it out, but Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Friday it seems “very unlikely” the district would offer full-time, in-person learning to all middle and high school students this academic year.

“I have spoken to the middle school and high school principals and it would be very difficult to make this happen at this point,” she said, speaking during a news conference about how a new state law mandating schools return to at least some in-person learning might affect Guilford County Schools.

The district has reopened schools to all grades and more than 47,866 students are now learning in-person.

However, full-time in-person is only available to elementary school students, and some students with special needs. Middle and high school students that opted to attend in person are going to school two days a week, with remote learning the other three days.

A new law signed Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper includes a provision that gives school districts the option to run middle and high schools with “minimal” social distancing, which would allow more students to be in classes. Those grades have been under a “moderate” distancing requirement, which includes 6 feet of social distancing at all times and building occupancy limited to 50% or less.