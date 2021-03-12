'Seems very unlikely' for Guilford schools to offer full-time, in-person learning to all secondary students this year, superintendent says

GREENSBORO — She isn’t ruling it out, but Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Friday it seems “very unlikely” the district would offer full-time, in-person learning to all middle and high school students this academic year.
“I have spoken to the middle school and high school principals and it would be very difficult to make this happen at this point,” she said, speaking during a news conference about how a new state law mandating schools return to at least some in-person learning might affect Guilford County Schools.
The district has reopened schools to all grades and more than 47,866 students are now learning in-person.
However, full-time in-person is only available to elementary school students, and some students with special needs. Middle and high school students that opted to attend in person are going to school two days a week, with remote learning the other three days.
A new law signed Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper includes a provision that gives school districts the option to run middle and high schools with “minimal” social distancing, which would allow more students to be in classes. Those grades have been under a “moderate” distancing requirement, which includes 6 feet of social distancing at all times and building occupancy limited to 50% or less.
Like some other districts in the state, Guilford County Schools chose to send middle and high school students to in-person classes on alternating days to limit the number of students in buildings and comply with social distancing rules. For each grade level, half of students go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.
Contreras said she and her staff are considering taking advantage of the rule change to bring students back for four or five days per week, but the logistics look daunting.
One major problem relates to buses, Contreras said. She said it takes the district about two months to create bus routes for students, and there’s only a few months left in the school year.
Bell schedules would also change and students could wind up with different classroom teachers.
And all the furniture they stored in warehouses to make room for social distancing in classrooms? Getting that all back in place would be hard too, she said, but not as much as redoing bus routes and student schedules.
In the end, she fears all the disruptions could cause more learning loss, not prevent it as some hope a return to in-person classes will do. And she is concerned changing protocols for social distancing, if not done carefully, might contribute to COVID-19 outbreaks that could undermine parent confidence in returning their students next year.
Teachers who signed up for vaccines through the district recently got their first shots, Contreras said, and she feels strongly that they should not return students full-time until staff members’ second shots take full effect, meaning around mid-April, not long before May testing begins.
With all that said, Contreras said she was still looking for ways to make a return to in-person more workable, and she and her staff are going to continue to consider it before the school board’s work session on March 25. She just doesn’t want families interested in going back full-time to get their hopes up.
Thus far, the school board has either voted to accept Contreras’ recommendations for school reopening, or to go slower than what she recommended. They have yet to vote to reopen against her recommendation.
Short of a full transition, district administrators are considering expanding in-person options for those students with disabilities who are attending school two days a week.
The district has been offering five days a week in person to all “exceptional children” students who are in self-contained classrooms since November, but there are thousands of EC students in the district that don’t fit that category.
The new law contains a provision that local school boards, “shall provide” the option for Plan A (minimal social distancing) instruction, at the discretion of the student’s parent or guardian, for all EC students.
The new law does not define “Plan A” in the text of the bill, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr said. However, public guidance from state health officials refers to “up to five days” of in-person instruction under “Plan A.”
She said unless they hear otherwise from the state, they believe continuing to provide two days per week for the EC students who are not in self-contained classes is legal.
Still, they are examining options, Contreras said.
“If we have to add the 5,000 students, or offer opportunities to the 5,000 students who are not in self-contained EC classes but are EC students, we’ll do that,” she said. “It will be a heavy lift, but it won’t be the same as offering that option for every single secondary student in the district.”
She said they are also mulling doing something similar for English Language Learners, who have often struggled to access remote learning.
Cooper removed the requirement for “moderate” social distancing for elementary schools in September.
Despite that, Contreras said, the district has stuck with the 6-foot spacing for elementary student desks. She said they are now reexamining the rule in light of research showing no difference in transmission of COVID-19 in schools for desks that are 3 feet apart versus 6 feet.
“We have to consider that, as we have students on wait lists at some of the elementary schools to return,” she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.