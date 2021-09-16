Several Guilford County schools say they shouldn't be on state COVID-19 clusters list

Greensboro Academy's principal said it should not be included in the state's cluster report for the same reason.

"Although we have had cases at Greensboro Academy, we do not meet the definition of a cluster as there is no plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases," principal Tracey Duhaime said in an email.

At Revolution Academy Charter School, one new case reported among staff and two new cases among children brought the total number in the school's cluster to nine, according to the report.

At Triad Math and Science Academy, five new cases reported among students increased the total caseload to 15.

Principal Paul Bryant said seven of those cases stem from the elementary campus on Industrial Road and the remaining eight from the school's main campus on Creekridge Drive.

None of those cases included in the state's report are from on-campus transmissions, Bryant said, and all students who have tested positive have done so as a result of home or community exposure.

Bryant said the school's soccer team was also placed under quarantine, per CDC guidelines, after a player tested positive.