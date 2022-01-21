She never attended Guilford College. But her surprise $1.16M gift will help Guilford County Schools graduates go there.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman who lived more than 100 years has given more than $1 million for scholarships for Guilford County Schools graduates to attend Guilford College.
Kyle Farmbry, the college's new president, announced the surprise gift on Friday.
According to a news release from the college, the $1.16 million gift will create an endowed scholarship fund to benefit district graduates who enroll starting this fall.
"Debt-free college eliminates barriers to educational equity and economic equality," Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in the release. "Guilford College is deeply committed to creating better communities and a better world, and this gift will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students."
Laura Peeples Tew died a little over a year ago, just before her 101st birthday, and donated the money as part of her estate.
"That Ms. Tew was so touched by what we do makes a critical statement on who we are,” Farmbry said in the release.
Tew, who had a secretarial degree from King's College in Charlotte, was not a Guilford College alumna. And college leaders weren't aware of Tew, or her plans for the donation, until they heard from her lawyer in December.
But Tew, who had lived on Horse Pen Creek Road for more than 50 years, was a longtime neighbor to the school and enjoyed visiting the campus and attending events there.
“She talked about the college, the buildings, the trees all the time,” Monte Bredal, Tew's niece, told Guilford College Magazine in an article appearing in the magazine's next issue.
"Whenever she was lonely or feeling anxious she would head over to Guilford," Bredal said. "I think being on campus made her feel better. It really was like a love story.”
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.