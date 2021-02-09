Should teachers get COVID-19 vaccine now? NC says not until seniors get their shots.

RALEIGH — North Carolina is not joining the majority of states that are prioritizing giving COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers now.

Education Week reports that, as of Monday, at least 26 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have made some or all teachers eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The North Carolina Association of Educators and several other advocacy groups have called on Gov. Roy Cooper to move school employees up the state's vaccination priority list.

Some individual North Carolina school districts have worked with county health departments to begin vaccinating their employees.

But most school employees are still waiting for their shots.

"As teachers across the state return to the classroom, it is essential that they receive the vaccine as soon as possible," NCAE says in an online petition that has received more than 20,000 signatures.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinating health care personnel and people in long-term care facilities first. Next comes front-line essential workers (which includes school employees) and people 75 and older, followed by people 65 to 74. States don't have to follow those recommendations.