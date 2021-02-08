 Skip to main content
Single-event tickets are on sale for the final three virtual events of the Bryan Series season

Pat Mitchell (left) former president of PBS, global media businesswoman and philanthropist, served as moderator for the virtual Bryan Series event with her friend, actor Sally Field, on Feb. 2.

GREENSBORO — Guilford College is making available single-event tickets for the final three lectures of the current Bryan Series season.

Tickets are now on sale for the Feb. 16 online event featuring Paul Nicklen, a Canadian photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist whose work has appeared in National Geographic magazine and elsewhere.

The cost is $20 per household and includes Nicklen's lecture and 30 minutes of music before he speaks. The event starts at 7 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/yb3nretu to buy tickets.

The Guilford College Bryan Series has two more events remaining in its 2020-21 season: former British prime minister Theresa May on March 18 and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead ("The Underground Railroad," "The Nickel Boys") on April 12. Both events will be virtual.

The college said Monday that tickets for May's lecture will be available Feb. 17. Tickets for Whitehead's appearance will be available starting March 19.

The 2020-21 season marked a couple of firsts for the Bryan Series. It was the first season to be held entirely online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the college didn't sell single-event tickets for the first five events held during 2020-21.

Attendance at all Bryan Series events for the current season until now had been limited to Guilford students, faculty, staff, season subscribers and college benefactors.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

To learn more about the Guilford College Bryan Series, go to https://www.guilford.edu/life/bryan-series

