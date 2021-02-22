Sixth and ninth graders returned to on-campus learning at Guilford County Schools Monday. So how did it go?

For Geier, seeing the class get moved helped her feel safer. Also, she said, she was pleased to see students being required to wipe their spaces at the end of class periods.

Grimsley ninth grader Omari Barnes said having few students in his classes was a pro for COVID-19 safety, but a con as far as the sort of social opportunity he'd like to have with returning to school.

O'Donnell said that teachers across the school have been issued Swivl robots. Teachers wear a Global Positioning System device that communicates with the Swivl, which then points an iPad to capture video of them as they move and teach in their classroom. The iPad then streams to students at home.

This, O'Donnell said, is how students at home will learn online while their teachers are simultaneously teaching in the classroom.

Barnes said a couple of his teachers tried out their Swivls with their classes on Monday. He said they did have some technical problems, like issues with the students at home hearing them properly, but he said it seemed like they were able to get the issues sorted out.