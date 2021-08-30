Smith and Ragsdale high schools sent home early due to HVAC issues

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools sent students from Smith and Ragsdale high schools home early on Monday after issues arose with the school's air conditioning.

Smith went home at 12:30 p.m. and Ragsdale went home at 1 p.m.

District spokesman Janson Silvers said the early dismissals were due to issues with the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Silvers said the schools transitioned to virtual learning once students were sent home. Just prior to 5 p.m., he hadn't heard yet whether the schools would be back in-person on Tuesday.

Jamestown Middle School was dismissed early on Thursday because its air conditioning system wasn't working.

Those students went back to school the next day, according to Silvers.

"I believe the AC got repaired," he said.

Silvers said these are the only school closures or early dismissals he knows of thus far this school year.

Last week, Michelle Reed, the district's new chief operating officer, said the district had been seeing an unprecedented number of work orders for problems with the district's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said last week about a third of the district's schools have had trouble with air conditioning in at least some rooms. Trouble with HVAC in the schools isn't new, but Contreras offered a few reasons why it is worse now, including scorching heat and global supply-chain issues that are delaying air conditioning parts from arriving.

