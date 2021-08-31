Smith High School spends Tuesday on remote learning; air conditioning challenges continue across district

Reed was among multiple school district officials who spoke Tuesday about the air conditioning issues at a news conference outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro. Grimsley also has had issues with air conditioning in some classrooms, but has not had to switch to remote learning. Repairs were underway at the school Tuesday afternoon.

Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor said the district needs more funding for school repairs and replacement and that facilities problems have been increasing along with the average age of school buildings.

Schools leaders, she said, sometimes face decisions that no one really wants to make: If a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system or component is failing in a building that the district knows needs to be replaced, do they put a new unit in an old school set for demolition or do they wait it out, trying to keep repairing the old system until a new school can be built?

Reed said the district has received about 1,000 work orders in August for HVAC problems. About 700 of them remain open, all of which are being worked on.

She also said the district has reached out to 17 more contractors in addition to the nine with which they already work.

"We are trying to add more contractors for HVAC specifically, to our rosters, to make sure we are nimble enough to resolve some of these issues," she said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.