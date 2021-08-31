Smith High School spends Tuesday on remote learning; air conditioning challenges continue across district

GREENSBORO — Smith High School students spent Tuesday learning remotely due to ongoing issues with the school's air conditioning systems.
The Greensboro school was the third in the first two weeks of school to send students home because of issues with air conditioning. Like Smith, Ragsdale High School in Jamestown also dismissed early on Monday and switched to virtual learning that afternoon. However, Ragsdale was back to in-person learning on Tuesday.
Last week, Jamestown Middle dismissed early on Thursday after temperatures in the school hit the mid-80s. The school year started last week on Monday for the majority of students in Guilford County Schools.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said last week about a third of the district's schools have had trouble with air conditioning in at least some rooms.
Michelle Reed, the district's new chief operations officer, said Tuesday afternoon the district was running tests on all of the Smith systems to figure out what's causing problems, and she wasn't sure yet whether students would return Wednesday. It's not that air conditioning is down for the entire school, she said, but that there are sporadic issues throughout the building, making it harder to pinpoint.
She said the district has replaced multiple motors and parts at Smith over the last few weeks.
Reed was among multiple school district officials who spoke Tuesday about the air conditioning issues at a news conference outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro. Grimsley also has had issues with air conditioning in some classrooms, but has not had to switch to remote learning. Repairs were underway at the school Tuesday afternoon.
Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor said the district needs more funding for school repairs and replacement and that facilities problems have been increasing along with the average age of school buildings.
Schools leaders, she said, sometimes face decisions that no one really wants to make: If a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system or component is failing in a building that the district knows needs to be replaced, do they put a new unit in an old school set for demolition or do they wait it out, trying to keep repairing the old system until a new school can be built?
Reed said the district has received about 1,000 work orders in August for HVAC problems. About 700 of them remain open, all of which are being worked on.
She also said the district has reached out to 17 more contractors in addition to the nine with which they already work.
"We are trying to add more contractors for HVAC specifically, to our rosters, to make sure we are nimble enough to resolve some of these issues," she said.
